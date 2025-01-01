Top Carta Alternatives

fidelity.com

The Fidelity Investments app allows users to manage financial assets, monitor retirement savings, conduct trades, and access research and investment tools.

Koyfin

koyfin.com

Koyfin is a financial analytics platform for advisors to track portfolios, analyze investments, create reports, and conduct stock research.

Monarch

monarchmoney.com

Monarch is a personal finance app that helps users track expenses, manage budgets, and plan financially from a unified dashboard across devices.

Betterment

betterment.com

Betterment helps employers manage 401(k) plans, offering investment management, financial guidance, and various tools for employee retirement savings.

Affinity

affinity.co

Affinity is a relationship intelligence platform that automates data entry and manages networks for industries like finance and real estate.

Clearco

clear.co

Clearco offers revenue-based financing for startups, providing quick funding without equity loss, focusing on businesses with solid revenue streams.

Easop

easop.com

Easop is a SaaS platform that enables startups to manage global equity compensation and tax handling for employees, contractors, and advisors across 65 countries.

Qapita

qapita.com

Qapita is an equity management platform for startups and companies, offering tools for cap tables, ESOP management, and investor relations.

Nana Fund

nana.fund

Nana Fund connects veteran-owned businesses with various funding options, including grants, loans, and venture capital to support their growth.

AngelList

angellist.com

AngelList connects investors, fund managers, and startups, facilitating investments and providing services for business management.

RightCapital

rightcapital.com

RightCapital is a financial planning software that helps advisors and clients manage financial situations with tools for budgeting, risk assessment, and tax analysis.

Tresmark

tresmark.com

Tresmark provides real-time access to global financial markets, offering live rates, news, and tools for analysis, alerts, and customizable dashboards.

Nitrogen

nitrogenwealth.com

Nitrogen is a platform for financial advisors that automates data extraction and improves client engagement and portfolio management.

Salary.com

salary.com

Salary.com provides accurate pay data and compensation management tools for businesses and individuals to understand salary trends and make informed compensation decisions.

Kubera

kubera.com

Kubera is a portfolio tracker that allows users to manage and monitor various assets like stocks, crypto, and real estate in one secure platform.

Finta

trustfinta.com

Finta is an AI-powered platform that streamlines fundraising and investor relations with features like a secure deal room, investor CRM, and investment transfer management.

Cake

cakeequity.com

Cake is an app that enables companies to manage equity, simulate raises, and handle shareholders globally through cap tables and equity templates.

Ravio

ravio.com

Ravio is a compensation management platform that helps tech companies benchmark salaries, manage pay transparency, and streamline compensation processes.

Investipal

investipal.co

Investipal is an AI-driven app for portfolio management that automates investment policy creation, offers personalized advice, and tracks investments with real-time updates.

Ledgy

ledgy.com

Ledgy is an equity management platform that automates tracking, managing, and reporting of employee stock options and cap tables for businesses.

Altruist

altruist.com

Altruist is a financial advising platform that provides tools for independent advisors to manage accounts, investments, and client relationships efficiently.

Visible

visible.vc

Visible is an app that allows startups to manage investor updates, raise funds, and track performance metrics, simplifying communication between founders and investors.

SupportFinity

supportfinity.com

SupportFinity is an AI-powered hiring platform connecting companies with talent and job seekers with employment opportunities and community features.

Vyzer

vyzer.co

Vyzer is a digital wealth management platform that tracks public and private investments, offering financial planning tools, projections, and benchmarking.

Quoroom

quoroom.com

Quoroom is an investment management platform for angel syndicates and VC funds, aiding in investor relations, onboarding, compliance, and legal processes.

Sprout

getsprout.co

Sprout is a management platform for companies to handle shares, employee stock options, tokens, fundraising, and investors.

Mantle

withmantle.com

Mantle is an equity management platform that helps founders track, issue, and manage ownership, supported by AI for streamlined workflows and decision-making.

Juniper Square

junipersquare.com

Juniper Square offers fund software for private markets, facilitating communication and management for GPs and LPs throughout the investment lifecycle.

True Wealth

truewealth.ch

True Wealth is a Swiss Robo-advisor app for managing investments and pension plans, focusing on low-cost index funds and flexible portfolio customization.

Pulley

pulley.com

Pulley is a cap table management platform that helps founders and employees manage equity, model fundraising scenarios, and ensure compliance efficiently.

