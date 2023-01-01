Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Carta on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Carta (formerly eShares) is an ownership and equity management platform trusted by thousands of founders, investors, and employees.

Website: carta.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Carta. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.