CampDoc
Website: campdoc.com
CampDoc is an online camp management system that features Electronic Health Records. Seamless registration, form collection, medication tracking, and more. Secure, easy to use, and works for youth-serving organizations of any size because it is customized to the unique needs of staff and parents. Deliver exceptional camp experiences for staff, parents, and participants!
