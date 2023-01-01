WebCatalog
Calmy Leon

Calmy Leon

calmyleon.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Calmy Leon on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Enjoy the world's most relaxing music player, combined with a powerful white noise machine. Online and free.

Website: calmyleon.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Calmy Leon. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pocket Casts

Pocket Casts

play.pocketcasts.com

JOOX Music

JOOX Music

joox.com

myNoise

myNoise

mynoise.net

Koji

Koji

withkoji.com

Musescore

Musescore

musescore.com

KonnectzIT

KonnectzIT

app.konnectzit.com

Seo Vendor

Seo Vendor

access.seovendor.co

lofi.cafe

lofi.cafe

lofi.cafe

Guru

Guru

app.getguru.com

Mindvalley

Mindvalley

mindvalley.com

Gencraft

Gencraft

gencraft.com

GCN

GCN

racepass.globalcyclingnetwork.com

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy