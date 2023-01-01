BVDash is a cloud-based project management software designed for various industry verticals. The solution offers a dashboard that can be used by project teams to access various systems and tools. Key features include issue management, cost control, project scheduling, dashboards, program management, risk management, scope, document management, time sheets and more. This solution is great for managing small to mega projects

Website: bvdash.com

