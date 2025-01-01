Top BridgeU Alternatives

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Workday is a cloud-based app that streamlines HR and financial management, allowing employees to manage personal details and managers to handle approvals on the go.

ClassLink

ClassLink

classlink.com

ClassLink is a cloud-based platform that provides single sign-on access to educational resources, enhancing connectivity between students, teachers, and learning tools.

Huntr

Huntr

huntr.co

Huntr is a job search management tool that helps users track applications, save job listings, and organize tasks throughout the job search process.

Kinobi

Kinobi

kinobi.asia

Kinobi is a career platform for universities, offering features like a resume builder, job portals, virtual career fair tools, and alumni tracking.

Skyward

Skyward

skyward.com

Skyward is a software solution for K-12 school districts, providing tools for managing student data, administrative tasks, and communication with families.

12Twenty

12Twenty

12twenty.com

The 12Twenty app connects employers and job seekers, streamlining job postings, applications, and interview scheduling for early-career hires.

Jenzabar

Jenzabar

myjenzabar.net

Jenzabar provides technology solutions for higher education, enhancing administrative operations and student services with features like course creation and secure access.

Prepler

Prepler

prepler.com

Prepler is an app that automates degree planning and course mapping, helping students understand requirements and graduate on time.

Freckle

Freckle

freckle.com

Freckle is an educational app that offers adaptive practice in math and ELA, helping educators tailor instruction to individual student needs.

Xello

Xello

xello.world

Xello is an online tool for students to explore career paths and plan education, helping them align interests with potential opportunities.

RaiseMe

RaiseMe

raise.me

RaiseMe helps students earn micro-scholarships by showcasing their achievements, while providing resources for college preparation and financial aid.

Panorama Education

Panorama Education

panoramaed.com

Panorama Education provides tools for schools to assess student well-being and performance, facilitating data-driven support and community engagement for improved educational outcomes.

CounselMore

CounselMore

counselmore.com

CounselMore is a college planning software for consultants to manage student data, admissions processes, and communication efficiently across various user portals.

VisitDays

VisitDays

visitdays.com

VisitDays connects K-12 students with over 1,800 colleges and universities, offering unlimited events, live sessions, and on-demand content for easier college exploration.

Overgrad

Overgrad

overgrad.com

Overgrad is a web platform that helps students set college and career goals, track progress, explore options, and manage the application process.

Products

Explore

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.