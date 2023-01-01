billfaster is for small business owners who are frustrated at doing business administration and accounting because it's too difficult and time consuming. billfaster is an online accounting application with a unique user experience that saves the average customer $110 per administration day by performing admin tasks 80% faster than our competitors. We have created a user interface that offers faster accounting without requiring any accounting knowledge or software training.

Website: billfaster.com

