Bennie

Bennie

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: bennie.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bennie on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.
Categories:
Business
Benefits Consulting Providers

Website: bennie.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bennie. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

ADP

ADP

adp.com

Empower

Empower

empower.com

Monark HQ

Monark HQ

monarkhq.com

MMChr

MMChr

mmchr.com

LunaProxy

LunaProxy

lunaproxy.com

GetBenefits

GetBenefits

getbenefits.io

FrankCrum

FrankCrum

frankcrum.com

TraceGenie

TraceGenie

tracegenie.co.za

UMR

UMR

member.umr.com

BenefitHub

BenefitHub

benefithub.com

Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial

inspirafinancial.com

Lumity Benefits

Lumity Benefits

lumity.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.