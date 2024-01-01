ArtBot is a web-based tool that enables users to generate AI-created images and photos using Stable Diffusion. The tool utilizes a distributed computing cluster known as the AI Horde to process the creations. With ArtBot, users can create images without the need for login or any associated costs, as it is free to use.By navigating through the various options provided, users can control the image generation process. They can define prompts, select image models, and set the image's orientation and size. Additionally, users can determine the number of steps and the level of guidance for the AI algorithm. Optional inputs such as seed and CLIP skip can also be specified.ArtBot offers post-processing options to enhance the generated images. Users can utilize GFPGAN and CodeFormers to improve facial features, strip the image's background, or apply upscaling techniques using RealESRGAN_x4plus and RealESRGAN_x4plus_anime_6BNMKD_Siax4x_AnimeSharp.The web application, designed with care and passion by @davely, is easily accessible and user-friendly. Users can find more information about ArtBot, as well as frequently asked questions and the changelog, on the corresponding website pages. In addition, the project's GitHub repository provides further details and resources.Overall, ArtBot provides a convenient platform for those interested in creating AI-generated images using Stable Diffusion, offering various customization options and leveraging the power of distributed computing through the AI Horde.

Website: tinybots.net

