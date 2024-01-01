WebCatalog

Appwiki

Appwiki

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: appwiki.nl

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Appwiki on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Appwiki is the number one software advice website in the Netherlands. Dutch companies, from self-employed persons, SME entrepreneurs to large corporate decision-makers, discover and select business software from it. They do this based on Appwiki research and backgrounds, user reviews and functionality of the software. There is a huge group of entrepreneurs in the Netherlands who want to switch from programs such as Excel to cloud software because of the enormous benefits. Because the supply is large, some entrepreneurs can no longer see the forest for the trees. Appwiki is a guide for this group and for starting entrepreneurs who lead them through the corporate software forest and help them choose the right software. With the right cloud software you can do business with an advantage. Appwiki wants to help entrepreneurs seize that opportunity.

Categories:

Business
Technology Research Services

Website: appwiki.nl

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Appwiki. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

G2

G2

g2.com

SparkToro

SparkToro

sparktoro.com

Constellation Research

Constellation Research

constellationr.com

Clarivate

Clarivate

clarivate.com

CarrierSource

CarrierSource

carriersource.io

SaaS Invaders

SaaS Invaders

saasinvaders.com

TechJockey

TechJockey

techjockey.com

TradeWheel.com

TradeWheel.com

tradewheel.com

Experts Exchange

Experts Exchange

go.experts-exchange.com

GigaOM

GigaOM

gigaom.com

Olive

Olive

olive.app

LexisNexis

LexisNexis

lexisnexis.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.