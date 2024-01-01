Lumose Marketplace is a software, tools and services comparison platform curated for small law firms. At Lumose Marketplace, goal is to provide lawyers the best alternative to shopping for suppliers for their firms, whether from client portal software to paralegal recruiting services. Lumose Marketplace's listings are designed to communicate only the most important information visitors need to determine whether there’s a product/service fit, as quickly as possible.

Categories :

Website: lumosemarketplace.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Lumose Marketplace. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.