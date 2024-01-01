Enhance your experience with the desktop app for EBSCO Information Services on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

EBSCO Information Services is the leading provider of information resources for institutions including discovery, journal and e-package services, research databases, e-books, digital archives, healthcare resources, corporate resources, readers’ advisory and more. EBSCO serves the research needs of academic institutions, schools and public libraries plus hospitals and medical institutions, corporations and government agencies.

Website: ebsco.com

