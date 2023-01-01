Trivago N.V., marketed with lowercase styling as trivago, is a Dutch transnational technology company specializing in internet-related services and products in the hotel, lodging and metasearch fields. The United States travel company Expedia Group owns a majority of the company's stock. The company is incorporated in the Netherlands.

Website: trivago.com

