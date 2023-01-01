WebCatalog
Fluidly

Fluidly

app.fluidly.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fluidly on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Fluidly is fundamentally rethinking the way businesses plan and manage their finances, from cashflow to funding. So whether you’re a business looking for an effortless way to keep on top of your cash, or an accountant who wants to better serve their clients – we can help.

Website: fluidly.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluidly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Fountain

Fountain

web.fountain.com

LivePlan

LivePlan

app.liveplan.com

Hyperice

Hyperice

hyperice.com

Juni

Juni

app.juni.co

Paysy

Paysy

app.paysy.sk

itch.io

itch.io

itch.io

Gleen

Gleen

app.gleen.ai

Context.ai

Context.ai

with.context.ai

Tinyprints

Tinyprints

tinyprints.com

Showit

Showit

app.showit.co

faicliq

faicliq

app.faicliq.com

Trillian

Trillian

trillian.im

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy