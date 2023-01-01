WebCatalog
A complex society can only maintain internal and external peace if it permanently manages to maintain positive conflict. and to cultivate a culture of debate. Apolut feels committed to this knowledge! We are an independent media platform dedicated to offering more than just a single perspective on a wide range of topics. Apolut stands for free and 100% user-financed press. On Apolut you will find various formats: both exciting video interviews with people from contemporary history and video series that aim to close gaps in education and information. If you expect daily political reporting, Apolut is the right place for you. Our goals - diversity of opinion and freedom of the press - can only be achieved if KenFM's current supporters support the transformation to Apolut and support Apolut with a standing order.

