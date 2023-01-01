Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for AdCritter on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

AdCritter is a self-serve advertising platform for small businesses and the agencies that serve them. Users can easily create and manage ad campaigns on streaming TV and digital billboards.

Website: adcritter.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to AdCritter. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.