Website: adauris.ai

Adauris is an audio AI company offering end-to-end generative audio production for some of the largest digital media companies in the world, including Dezeen and The Stanford Daily. Every day, dozens of globally recognized brands use Adauris’ platform to repurpose written content and expand their distribution. Some of its standout features include: * High-Quality Narrations: Leveraging AI, Ad Auris produces clear and natural-sounding audio versions of articles. * Diverse Voice Options: Choose from a range of premium voices to suit your preference. * Multilingual Support: Catering to a global audience, Ad Auris supports multiple languages. * Customizable Playback: Adjust the speed and tone of the narration to your liking. * Integration with Popular Platforms: Distribute your audio content on platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. * Analytics Dashboard: Track the performance and engagement of your audio content. * CMS Integrations: Seamlessly integrate with your content management system. * Accessibility: Making content more accessible to those with visual impairments or reading difficulties.
