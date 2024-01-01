Woord is a text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into high-quality, natural sounding audio using realistic human voices. It allows users to turn any text content from the web into audio files. Woord uses advanced AI and machine learning technology to synthesize natural sounding speech. Here's how it works in 3 simple steps: * Send Text: Share the URL of any article or upload text content directly to Woord. You can also use the Woord API. * Select Voice: Pick from 50+ voices across 21 languages. Voices differ by gender, language, and accent. * Download/Play Audio: Woord creates an audio file that sounds like a real person speaking. You can download the MP3 or embed the audio player.

Website: getwoord.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Woord. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.