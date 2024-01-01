Woord

Woord

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: getwoord.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Woord on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Woord is a text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into high-quality, natural sounding audio using realistic human voices. It allows users to turn any text content from the web into audio files. Woord uses advanced AI and machine learning technology to synthesize natural sounding speech. Here's how it works in 3 simple steps: * Send Text: Share the URL of any article or upload text content directly to Woord. You can also use the Woord API. * Select Voice: Pick from 50+ voices across 21 languages. Voices differ by gender, language, and accent. * Download/Play Audio: Woord creates an audio file that sounds like a real person speaking. You can download the MP3 or embed the audio player.
Categories:
Music & Audio
Text to Speech Software

Website: getwoord.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Woord. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

VEED

VEED

veed.io

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs

elevenlabs.io

Speechify

Speechify

speechify.com

D-ID

D-ID

d-id.com

HeyGen

HeyGen

heygen.com

MetaVoice

MetaVoice

themetavoice.xyz

TTSMaker

TTSMaker

ttsmaker.com

Descript

Descript

descript.com

DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI

deepbrain.io

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

You Might Also Like

Verbatik

Verbatik

verbatik.com

Listnr AI

Listnr AI

listnr.ai

Voicemaker

Voicemaker

voicemaker.in

PlayHT

PlayHT

play.ht

SpeechGen

SpeechGen

speechgen.io

beepbooply

beepbooply

beepbooply.com

Aivoov

Aivoov

aivoov.com

Unreal Speech

Unreal Speech

unrealspeech.com

Speechki

Speechki

speechki.org

Trinity Audio

Trinity Audio

trinityaudio.ai

Speechson

Speechson

speechson.com

Narakeet

Narakeet

narakeet.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy