Listen2It automatically generates an audio version of text content in seconds. Choosing from 600+ lifelike text to speech voices in 75 different languages, users can give their brand a unique voice. In addition, listen2It gives full control to the user to customize advanced controls like pitch, speed, tone, creating millions of voice combinations. It also offers a pre-built audio player with customizable designs, colours and buttons to match the brand. It can be easily integrated by simply embedding the code in the website or activating a plugin in the content management system. The super feature list doesn't end here. Users can also gather key insights and analytics to see how their audio is performing, which helps them optimize audio content and engage more audience."

Website: getlisten2it.com

