Top Text to Speech Software

Text-to-speech (TTS) software stands at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, seamlessly transforming text formats into lifelike voice outputs. Also referred to as speech synthesis, TTS serves as a vital assistive tool, adeptly interpreting various text documents and webpages. Its applications span across industries, with businesses leveraging its capabilities to enhance user experiences, boost engagement, and improve accessibility to data. Thanks to advancements in artificial intelligence, modern TTS systems now boast remarkably natural-sounding voices, often challenging the distinction between synthesized and authentic speech. The latest iterations of TTS software come equipped with an array of features tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences. Users can select from a variety of voices, adjust speed and pitch, tap into multilingual support, and even customize voices to suit specific requirements. This flexibility enables users to modulate the reading experience, overcome language barriers, and enhance comprehension. Moreover, integrating synthesized voices into websites or applications is made seamless through application programming interfaces (APIs). It's essential to differentiate TTS technology providers from voice recognition or speech-to-text software, as the latter converts speech data into text rather than vice versa. Additionally, natural language understanding (NLU) software plays a crucial role in shaping the output of TTS systems, ensuring that synthesized speech sounds as natural as possible, with proper pauses, intonations, and expressions. To be considered for inclusion in the Text To Speech category, a product must meet the following criteria: * Convert written text to natural-sounding speech * Integrate seamlessly with applications and websites via connectors like APIs * Offer control over various aspects of synthesized voices, including volume, pitch, and emotional nuances.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed co...
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
VEED
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with eas...
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and inte...
HeyGen
heygen.com
Professional AI videos can be done just by typing, clicking, dragging, that's it! With unparalleled experience of customization and personalization, HeyGen's 100+ realistic AI avatars can be your engaging spokesperson talking in 40+ languages with diverse accents for various use cases including mar...
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
TTSMaker
ttsmaker.com
TTSMaker is a free text-to-speech tool that provides speech synthesis services and supports multiple languages, including English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, etc., as well as various voice styles. You can use it to read text and e-books aloud, or download...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
Create AI-generated videos quickly using simple text. Support Multi Language TTS with Metahuman. Talk to Realistic AI Avatar.
Synthesia
synthesia.io
Synthesia is the rated AI video creation platform. Thousands of companies use it to create videos in 120 languages, saving up to 80% of their time and budget. Trusted by Accenture, BBC, Google, Amazon and more. Create AI videos by simply typing in text. Easy to use, cheap and scalable. Make engagin...
FakeYou
fakeyou.com
FakeYou is an AI-powered platform that allows users to convert text into speech or convert voice recordings into a different voice using deepfake technology. The service offers text-to-speech, voice-to-voice conversion, and video lip syncing. FakeYou utilizes advanced deep learning models trained o...
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet ...
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in ...
Wavel AI
wavel.ai
Wavel AI is a revolutionary platform that has embarked on a mission to reshape the way we think about language solutions in the realm of digital content. With a focus on innovation and quality, Wavel AI has developed a suite of tools designed to empower businesses and individuals to maximize the pot...
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 l...
PlayHT
play.ht
PlayHT is an AI-powered voice generation platform that allows you to create ultra-realistic text to speech voices instantly. Their voice AI converts text into natural sounding humanlike voices across any language and accent. * PlayHT uses advanced voice AI and machine learning technology to generat...
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recor...
Revoicer
revoicer.com
In the world of digital content creation, the impact of a powerful voiceover cannot be overstated. Whether it's for educational videos, podcasts, or advertisements, the right voice can capture attention, convey emotions, and enhance the overall message. This is where Revoicer, a leading brand in voi...
dupdub
dupdub.com
DupDub is an innovative all-in-one content creation platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to help users effortlessly craft high-quality content and streamline their workflows. DupDub's user-friendly platform is powered by cutting-edge AI that enables users to seamlessly convert their ideas ...
Voicemaker
voicemaker.in
Online Text to Speech converts text into very human like natural sounding AI voices. You can download your voices in MP3, WAV audio format. We have 1000+ AI Voices in 130 languages around the world.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
LOVO
lovo.ai
LOVO is a professional-grade content creation platform powered by Generative AI and advanced text to speech technologies to create high-quality audio and video content for marketing, advertising, eLearning, onboarding, and localization purposes. LOVO boasts a growing library of 500+ human-like emot...
Elai.io
elai.io
Elai.io is an All-in-One AI video generation platform for corporate learning. Trusted by over 2000 clients, including top companies such as Fujitsu, Beiersdorf, Generali, and others, Elai allows you to generate interactive video content narrated by digital human presenters in minutes, without the ne...
Rephrase.ai
rephrase.ai
Text-to-video powered by generative AI and you. Rephrase Studio is a text-to-video generation platform that eliminates the complexity of video production, enabling you to create professional-looking videos with a digital avatar in minutes.
Speakatoo
speakatoo.com
Speakatoo is one of the most trusted & leading AI based 100% Human Voiceover Text to Speech transformation tool specially designed & developed considering the current market challenges to overcome the cost of the existing solutions. Whether you are a Trainer, Youtuber, Freelancer or a Company workin...
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts in seconds. The company’s mission is to democratize access to broadcast storytelling through easy-to-use tools that are professional, yet ...
Verbatik
verbatik.com
Verbatik is an innovative text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into natural sounding speech using advanced AI voices. With just 5 clicks, users can turn any text into high-quality audio mp3 or wav files. Verbatik uses state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to generate realistic sou...
Yepic Studio
yepic.ai
Create AI video in minutes with Yepic Studio. Dub live videoconferencing with VidVoice. Personalise and scale AI video with our API. Try for free.
Colossyan
colossyan.com
Here at Colossyan, the future of learning was builded by AI video. Colossyan's easy-to-use AI video platform is reshaping the landscape of L&D content creation. Join top companies like Novartis, Continental, WSP, and Paramount and say goodbye to expensive filming, scheduling delays, and low engagem...
Coqui
coqui.ai
Coqui is dedicated to open speech technology and to serving as the hub where speech researchers, developers, and practitioners congregate. Our projects include deep learning based STT and TTS engines, a job scheduler and there is more to come.
Odio.ai
odio.ai
Odio.ai is an innovative tool that uses artificial intelligence to easily convert any text to audio with ultra-realistic voices. It allows in a few clicks to transcribe text into an audio file but also to create captivating podcasts and audio books for your audience! You have a large choice of reali...
Oxolo
oxolo.com
Oxolo is building a deep tech platform for generative AI-based media. With our technology, anyone can create automated videos, such as product videos, advertisements, social media content, and many more. We are virtualizing specific people by creating AI-powered chatbot avatars indistinguishable fr...
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft per...
Blogcast
blogcast.host
Create a Podcast without recording. Generate clear, natural sounding speech from your blog posts and content for podcasts, videos, and more using text-to-speech technology. No microphone required!
Leelo
leelo-ai.com
Leelo is at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a cutting-edge Text-to-Speech (TTS) tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to convert text into high-quality, natural-sounding audio. This tool is an asset to businesses and individuals alike, offering a diverse range...
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusin...
Ai Sofiya
aisofiya.com
Sofiya is a multifunctional Ai tool that not only it provides TTS conversion but it also features text generation and chatbot capabilities. This makes it a versatile tool that can be used in a wide range of applications and settings, such as customer service chatbots, voice assistants, educational c...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The online AI voice generator that can turn your text into life-like speech. Over 300+ hyper-realistic voices. Create your content just the way you want it!
SpeechEasy
speecheasyapp.com
SpeechEasy is a synthetic voice solution that lets users generate high-quality, easy to understand audio from text. It works across devices and platforms, providing support for desktop and mobile, with nearly a dozen high-quality synthetic voices to choose from. It is simple and intuitive to use, wi...
BeyondWords
beyondwords.io
Frictionless text-to-speech publishing. With BeyondWords, you and your team can convert text into engaging audio. Enhance your publishing workflow with our all-in-one audio CMS and AI voices— or create a custom voice. The all-in-one audio publishing platform. Building voice cloning, audio generati...
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our pai...
Ai Humanizer
aihumanizer.ai
AI Humanizer is an advanced AI detection remover that can convert AI text to human content. It can humanize AI text using natural, human writing styles to make it sound authentic enough to bypass AI detection.
Pipio
pipio.ai
Creating professional AI videos is now simple with just typing, clicking, and dragging. Pipio offers over 100 realistic virtual spokespeople that can be fully customized to match your needs. These AI avatars can speak in 40+ languages with diverse accents, serving as your personal videographer for m...
Maestra
maestra.ai
Maestra is an all-in-one marketing automation platform built just for midsize retail. The platform works in real-time and enables brands to run complex omnichannel campaigns, personalized promotions, web and mobile personalization using a single comprehensive tool.
Speechson
speechson.com
AI voice generator online. Convert text to speech quickly and easily with realistic and natural voices.
Genmo
genmo.ai
Genmo is a platform for creating and sharing interactive, immersive generative art. Go beyond 2D images on Genmo by creating videos, animations and more. We help you create media in the formats you need to tell your stories.
Laetro
laetro.com
Get world-class creative teams to deliver your projects — anytime. Move faster with on demand creative and design support. No agencies required.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden cos...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
TexVoz
texvoz.com
TexVoz is a text-to-speech software we offer natural voices to bring your content to life, for the creation of audiobooks, narrations, etc.
SteosVoice
cybervoice.io
Vocal cords of Artificial Intelligence for everyone. 1. Create unique content; 2. Dub videos, donations, indie games, mods; 3. Create podcasts; 4. Congratulate your patrons; 5. Make money on your voice.
Pitch Avatar
pitchavatar.com
Pitch Avatar is an is an AI-powered solution for effective business presentations and content delivery. You can easily share your sales presentations, product demos, marketing, training and other content and get conversions. Just upload your presentation, generate a script to it in any language, ad...
DubWiz
dubwiz.com
DubWiz is a video translation and dubbing service entirely based on modern AI technologies. It allows you to easily dub and localize your company's product video in Japanese for the local market, for example, into German. Or translate a vibrant dish recipe from Arabic to French on YouTube. All you n...
Audyo
audyo.ai
Audyo is an audio editing tool that offers a plethora of features tailored to meet the needs of modern content creators. Some of the standout features include: * Human-quality AI voices. * Edit audio like editing a document. * Switch between different speaker voices. * Tweak pronunciations using ph...
Adauris
adauris.ai
Adauris is an audio AI company offering end-to-end generative audio production for some of the largest digital media companies in the world, including Dezeen and The Stanford Daily. Every day, dozens of globally recognized brands use Adauris’ platform to repurpose written content and expand their di...
Woord
getwoord.com
Woord is a text-to-speech (TTS) service that converts text into high-quality, natural sounding audio using realistic human voices. It allows users to turn any text content from the web into audio files. Woord uses advanced AI and machine learning technology to synthesize natural sounding speech. He...