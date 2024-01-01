Listnr is an online text-to-speech tool developed by Listnr Inc. that converts text into lifelike speech using advanced AI voices. Key features include: * 900+ voices in 142 languages * Natural, human-sounding voiceovers * Customizable voice using pitch, speed, pauses etc * Download MP3 and WAV files * Embeddable audio player * Podcast hosting * APIs for developers * Free and paid plans Listnr uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to generate human-sounding voiceovers from text: * Upload a text file or type/paste text * Select one of 900+ AI voices * Preview and customize with pitch, speed etc * Download the realistic voiceover as MP3 or WAV * Embed audio player or host podcasts * Share your audio content anywhere * The advanced neural networks mimic human vocal patterns to create incredibly natural sounding results.

Website: listnr.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Listnr AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.