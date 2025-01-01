Top 365 Data Science Alternatives

Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah

pw.live

Physics Wallah app provides study materials, video lectures, and practice tests for competitive exams in India, along with career guidance and online learning resources.

Coursera

Coursera

coursera.org

Coursera is an online learning platform that offers courses, specializations, and degrees in various subjects from top universities and organizations.

Testbook

Testbook

testbook.com

Testbook is an app for exam preparation, offering mock tests, live coaching, and study materials for competitive and government exams.

edX

edX

edx.org

edX offers over 3000 free online courses from leading institutions worldwide, allowing users to learn at their own pace and earn certificates.

Khan Academy

Khan Academy

khanacademy.org

Khan Academy app offers free online courses, video lessons, and interactive exercises across various subjects for learners of all ages.

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

LinkedIn Learnin‪g

linkedin.com

LinkedIn Learning is an online platform offering over 21,000 courses in business, technology, and creative fields to help professionals acquire new skills.

Codecademy

Codecademy

codecademy.com

Codecademy is an online platform that teaches coding and computer science skills through interactive courses in various programming languages.

DataCamp

DataCamp

datacamp.com

DataCamp is an online platform for learning data science, offering interactive courses and hands-on projects for users of all skill levels.

Udemy Business

Udemy Business

business.udemy.com

Udemy Business offers on-demand training with 15,000+ courses on various topics, helping organizations enhance employee skills and track progress.

Programiz

Programiz

programiz.pro

Programiz is an educational platform that offers interactive coding resources and projects to help users learn programming concepts and improve their skills.

Brilliant

Brilliant

brilliant.org

Brilliant is an educational app that offers interactive lessons in math, science, and programming through puzzles and exercises, promoting critical thinking and problem-solving.

Skillshare

Skillshare

skillshare.com

Skillshare is an online platform offering video-based courses in creative fields, allowing users to learn through project-based activities and community engagement.

Preply

Preply

preply.com

Preply is an online platform for personalized 1-on-1 tutoring in over 50 languages, connecting students with certified tutors for flexible learning.

Pluralsight

Pluralsight

pluralsight.com

Pluralsight is a learning platform offering courses and assessments to develop technology skills in areas like AI, cloud, and data for professionals and organizations.

Udacity

Udacity

udacity.com

Udacity is an online learning platform offering courses and nano-degrees in tech fields like AI, data science, and cloud computing, developed with industry partners.

BYJU'S

BYJU'S

byjus.com

BYJU'S is an educational app offering interactive video lessons, personalized learning, and progress tracking for students preparing for various exams.

Scrimba

Scrimba

scrimba.com

Scrimba is an interactive coding platform that allows users to learn programming through video lessons integrated with a code editor, suitable for all skill levels.

Chegg

Chegg

chegg.com

Chegg is an educational app that offers textbook rentals, tutoring, homework help, and personalized learning tools for students across various subjects.

Intellipaat

Intellipaat

intellipaat.com

Intellipaat offers online training on Big Data, Data Science, AI, and various technologies, with resources like blogs and tutorials to enhance digital skills.

Educative

Educative

educative.io

Educative is an interactive learning platform for programming and technology that offers hands-on courses with real-time coding feedback.

Platzi

Platzi

platzi.com

Platzi is an educational app offering online courses in technology, programming, design, and marketing, focused on practical skills for career advancement.

SkillUp

SkillUp

simplilearn.com

SkillUp Online provides customizable cloud-based educational curriculums and analytics to support organizational growth and learning.

CFI

CFI

corporatefinanceinstitute.com

CFI offers education and resources for finance professionals, including courses, templates, and certifications to enhance financial skills and decision-making.

upGrad

upGrad

upgrad.com

upGrad is an online learning platform offering degree courses and certifications in fields like data science and digital marketing from top universities.

Skillsoft

Skillsoft

skillsoft.com

Skillsoft is an enterprise learning platform that provides tools and resources for skill development, training, and employee engagement in organizations.

Dataquest

Dataquest

dataquest.io

Dataquest is an app for hands-on data and AI learning, offering courses, projects, and personalized support to help teams enhance their skills effectively.

Forage

Forage

theforage.com

Forage offers on-demand job simulations created with employers, helping students gain career skills and insight into various industries.

FutureLearn

FutureLearn

futurelearn.com

FutureLearn is an online platform offering courses and microcredentials from universities for professional skill development in various fields.

Frontend Masters

Frontend Masters

frontendmasters.com

Frontend Masters is an online platform offering courses and resources for web developers to improve their skills in frontend technologies and best practices.

KodeKloud

KodeKloud

kodekloud.com

KodeKloud is an online learning platform offering interactive courses and hands-on labs for IT and DevOps training, focusing on practical skills in cloud technologies.

