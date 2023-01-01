WebCatalog
4th and Goal 2023

4th and Goal 2023

poki.com

4th and Goal 2023 ist ein American-Football-Spiel, bei dem Sie als professioneller Quarterback Ihr Team zum Sieg führen. Im neuesten Teil der beliebten Serie stehen Ihnen brandneue Teams, Strategien und Teamaufstellungen zur Verfügung. Als Quarterback Ihrer Fußballmannschaft müssen Sie die Entscheidungen treffen, um Touchdowns zu erzielen und diese umzusetzen. Wählen Sie Ihre Spielzüge aus dem Spielbuch mit Bedacht aus, damit Sie andere Spieler entsperren können, um einen Versuch zu erzielen, und machen Sie es zu einer Teamleistung! Machen Sie große Treffer, erzielen Sie Touchdowns und wählen Sie Spielzüge aus, die von aktuellen und ehemaligen Highschool-, College- und Profi-Footballspielern erstellt wurden! Wählen Sie verschiedene Spielzüge aus dem Spielbuch, um einen wunderbaren Passspielzug zu gestalten, oder versuchen Sie, sich ein paar Meter zu sichern und einen weiteren Spielzug vorzubereiten. Nehmen Sie an einem einzigen Meisterschaftsspiel teil, kämpfen Sie sich durch ein Playoff-Turnier und bereiten Sie sich auf den nächsten Super Bowl in 4th and Goal 2023 vor! Seien Sie der Quarterback Ihrer Fußballmannschaft und treffen Sie die Entscheidungen, um Touchdowns zu erzielen und diese umzuwandeln. Wählen Sie verschiedene Züge aus dem Spielbuch, um einen wunderbaren Passspielzug zu gestalten, oder versuchen Sie, ein paar Meter für sich selbst zu ergattern und einen anderen Spielzug vorzubereiten.Zug – PfeiltastenPass/Spielen – A/S/DBoost – WSnap Ball – LeertasteMenünavigation – Maus4. und Ziel 2023 wurde von Glowmonkey erstellt. Spielen Sie ihre anderen Sportspiele auf Poki: Linebacker Alley, Linebacker Alley 2, 4th-and-goal-2013, 4th-and-goal-2014, 4th and Goal 2018, 4th and Goal 2019, 4th and Goal 2020 und 4th and Goal 2021 und 4. und Ziel 2022! 4. und Tor ist ein Ausdruck im Fußball, der angibt, dass der Abstand zwischen der Scrimmage-Linie und der Endzone weniger als zehn Yards beträgt, was bedeutet, dass die Mannschaft Yards von einem Touchdown entfernt ist. Wenn sich ein Team in seinem 4. Down befindet, bedeutet dies, dass es einen Touchdown anstrebt. Sie können 4. und Goal 2023 kostenlos auf Poki spielen. 4. und Goal 2023 können auf Ihrem Computer und mobilen Geräten wie Telefonen und Tablets gespielt werden.

