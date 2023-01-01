WebCatalogWebCatalog
4th and Goal 2021 ist ein American-Football-Spiel von Tony Corbin. Im neuesten Teil der beliebten Serie stehen Ihnen brandneue Teams, Strategien und Teamaufstellungen zur Verfügung. Seien Sie der Quarterback Ihrer Fußballmannschaft und treffen Sie die Entscheidung, Touchdowns zu erzielen und diese umzuwandeln. Wählen Sie verschiedene Spielzüge aus dem Spielbuch, um einen wunderbaren Passspielzug zu gestalten, oder versuchen Sie, sich ein paar Meter zu sichern und einen weiteren Spielzug vorzubereiten. Wählen Sie Ihre Spielzüge aus dem Spielbuch mit Bedacht aus, damit Sie andere Spieler entsperren können, um einen Versuch zu erzielen und zu versuchen, daraus eine Teamleistung zu machen! Treten Sie einer Weltklasse-Fußballmannschaft bei und gewinnen Sie die Meisterschaft! Bereiten Sie sich in 4th and Goal 2021 auf den nächsten Super Bowl vor. Sie können als eines der besten Teams der NFL spielen. Führe die besten Spielzüge in der Offensive aus, um ein Tor zu erzielen! Bewegen – Pfeiltasten Pass/Play – A/S/DBoost – WSnap Ball – LeertasteMenünavigation – Mouse4th and Goal 2021 wurde von Tony Corbin erstellt. Spielen Sie ihre anderen Sportspiele auf Poki: Linebacker Alley 2, Linebacker Alley, 4th and Goal 2020 und 4th and Goal 2019.

