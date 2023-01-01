WebCatalog

Infobip

Infobip

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: infobip.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Infobip auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional or promotional emails. Robust and easily scalable infrastructure Process millions of emails in minutes, and deliver them in 2 secs with a 99,4% of deliverability rate. Ready to support any volume of emails. Built for product teams and developers Simple and flexible integration, support all popular programming languages, <100 milliseconds median response time, 99.99% uptime SLA. 24/7 technical support from experienced engineers. Data centers worldwide Local deployments and storage ensure lower latencies and higher security. Remain fully compliant with regional regulations. Deliverability support A dedicated team of deliverability experts helps with onboarding, custom domain warm-up, and maximizing performance. Reporting and analytics Diagnose and resolve sending issues quickly with logs reports and webhooks. Track email performance, and get insights with full email analytics. Email Validation Use API or web application to identify high-risk contacts, remove invalid email addresses, and keep mailing lists clean. Protect sender reputation with a quality database and increase deliverability.

Kategorien:

Business
Email Deliverability Tools

Website: infobip.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Infobip verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

SparkPost

SparkPost

sparkpost.com

Erkunden

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.