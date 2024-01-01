WebCatalog

Elixpur Idle

Elixpur Idle

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Spil på nettet

Websted: poki.com

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Elixpur Idle på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Elixpur Idle is an idle clicker game that invites you into a whimsical world! A cat wizard seeks your aid in gathering mushrooms for special potions. Click on the mushrooms to speed up their growth, while adorable cat wizard apprentices assist in harvesting them. Deliver the mushrooms to the wizard to craft unique potions, which can be sold for profit. Use your earnings to upgrade your mushroom operation and enhance potion quality. Can you make the most marvelous potion ever together with a group of cat wizards?

Websted: poki.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Elixpur Idle. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Idle Miner

Idle Miner

poki.com

Cat Coffee Shop

Cat Coffee Shop

poki.com

Idle Gang

Idle Gang

poki.com

Cat Clicker RE

Cat Clicker RE

poki.com

Grow Up the Cats

Grow Up the Cats

poki.com

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

poki.com

Thirteen

Thirteen

poki.com

Idle Money Tree

Idle Money Tree

poki.com

Idle Pet Business

Idle Pet Business

poki.com

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

Mad Scientist Clicker: Idle Crazy Inc

poki.com

Idle Success

Idle Success

poki.com

PickCrafter

PickCrafter

poki.com

Udforsk

Desktop

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.