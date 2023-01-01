4th and Goal 2019 er det online amerikansk fodbold-spil, skabt af Tony Corbin. I dette spil spiller du dit fodboldholds quarterback, og du skal foretage opkaldene for at score touchdowns og konvertere dem. Vælg forskellige træk fra spillebogen for at oprette et vidunderligt afleveringsspil, eller prøv at snuppe et par meter til dig selv og sætte et nyt spil op. Vælg dine spil fra spillebogen med omhu, så du kan ophæve blokeringen af ​​andre spillere for at score et forsøg og forsøge at gøre det til en holdindsats! Flyt - Piletasterne Afgiv/Spil - A/S/D Boost - W Snap ball - Mellemrumstasten Menu navigation - Mouse4th and Goal 2019 blev skabt af Tony Corbin. Det er en del af 4. og Goal-serien, der startede tilbage i 2009. Tony Corbin har også lavet forskellige amerikansk fodbold-spil siden da, som Linebacker Alley og Linebacker Alley 2, som også er tilgængelige på Poki!

Websted: poki.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med 4th and Goal 2019. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.