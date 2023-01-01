WebCatalog

VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates, or build messages from scratch using our easy email editor. Save time with automatic welcome messages and other autoresponders that ensure a great experience for your email subscribers. Engage your audience even more with social posts, landing pages and customer surveys you can create and publish in minutes. Additionally, VerticalResponse integrates with Salesforce and dozens of other online platforms, making it easy to capture customer data that flows right into your contact lists. Over 1,400,000 businesses of all sizes have trusted the VerticalResponse platform with their email marketing needs.

