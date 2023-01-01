Taximail
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: taximail.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Taximail på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
TAXIMAIL IS A POWERFUL EMAIL MARKETING AUTOMATION PLATFORM FOR YOUR BUSINESS. Taximail is an email marketing automation software designed to simplify the planning, testing, implementation, and post-campaign analysis of email marketing campaigns. It comes with user-friendly features like a drag-and-drop email interface for quick and easy creation and design of marketing content. Taximail provides optimization and testing tools to increase reader engagement and improve conversions. Analytics and reports provide users with a clear picture of the campaign’s performance.
Kategorier:
Websted: taximail.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Taximail. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.