MAILINGWORK is a legally compliant and data protection conformant software for marketing automation and email marketing. MAILINGWORK offers a reliable software solution that helps to automatically increase the efficiency of marketing activities. Powerful Features: - single or multi-level email marketing automation campaigns - personalization / individualization / segmentation - interest tracking - landingpages - surveys / coupons - A/B testing - lead scoring - statistics and reports

Kategorier :

Websted: mailingwork.de

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Mailingwork. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.