Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.

Kategorier :

Websted: sigsync.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Sigsync. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.