The quickest, easiest way to get your business in the press, JournoLink is an easy-to-use, easy-to-learn publicity software, to help your small business to communicate with huge audiences. Press release distribution, online publication, media requests and press room. JournoLink offers support and learning resources for anyone who is new to PR. For press releases, it also provides copywriting services. The platform uses automation to distribute press releases to journalists that match a selection of sectors and locations in the UK. Each press release gets published in BusinessNews.org for SEO and in the client's press room. JournoLink provides a set of analytics to show how the press release is performing. Media requests can be set up by sector and location and they are sent directly to the user via email.
