بدائل - UserTesting
Userfeel
userfeel.com
أداة اختبار المستخدم للدفع الفوري دون الحاجة إلى اشتراك أو رسوم شهرية. احصل على رؤى أفضل من فريقنا من المختبرين ذوي الجودة العالية مقابل 30 دولارًا فقط لكل مختبر.
dscout
dscout.com
تستخدم منصة البحث النوعي الخاصة بـ dscout تطبيقًا للهاتف المحمول وأكثر من 100 ألف مشارك متحمس لالتقاط الفيديو اللحظي بكفاءة وجعل الرؤى سهلة الفهم...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
الطريقة الأسهل لإجراء محادثات فيديو غير متزامنة. قم بإشراك مجتمعك، وتوظيف مواهب جديدة، وتوليد عملاء محتملين أفضل، وغير ذلك الكثير.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
استفد من منصة أبحاث المستخدم المتطورة لدينا وفريق عالمي يضم أكثر من 1.6 مليون شخص لتحسين تجربة العملاء والمستخدمين.
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...