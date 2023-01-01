WebCatalog

Screenfluence

Screenfluence

WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: screenfluence.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Screenfluence على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Screenfluence is a proprietary cloud based Digital Signage Content Management Software. We provide businesses with the ability to remotely manage and showcase their digital content on any display. With Screenfluence, update content within seconds by logging into our web app from any internet-enabled device. We combine the powerful use of Instagram into our digital displays to help showcase your product.

الموقع الإلكتروني: screenfluence.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Screenfluence. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Spectrio

Spectrio

spectrio.com

Yodeck

Yodeck

yodeck.com

Signagelive

Signagelive

signagelive.com

Fugo

Fugo

fugo.ai

Opti Signs

Opti Signs

optisigns.com

Screenly

Screenly

screenly.io

Pebbley

Pebbley

pebblely.com

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

embed signage

embed signage

embedsignage.com

Openflow

Openflow

getopenflow.com

Skykit

Skykit

skykit.com

Symbaloo

Symbaloo

symbaloo.com

المنتج

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.