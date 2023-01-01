Pitchy is a B2B solution that puts video creation within the reach of everyone. How does it work? Thanks to a fully automated creation tool and a technology based on video templates. Users create and edit their videos in a completely autonomous way. They can adapt the scenario, add all sorts of contents (photos, icons, videos, texts, graphs...) and customise their videos (branding, voice over, subtitles...). Pitchy has been adopted by nearly 70% of the French largest companies (CAC 40) : LVMH, Air France, Total, L'Oréal, BNP Paribas, Thales, PSA...

