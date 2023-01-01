WebCatalog

Pitchy

Pitchy

WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: pitchy.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Pitchy على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Pitchy is a B2B solution that puts video creation within the reach of everyone. How does it work? Thanks to a fully automated creation tool and a technology based on video templates. Users create and edit their videos in a completely autonomous way. They can adapt the scenario, add all sorts of contents (photos, icons, videos, texts, graphs...) and customise their videos (branding, voice over, subtitles...). Pitchy has been adopted by nearly 70% of the French largest companies (CAC 40) : LVMH, Air France, Total, L'Oréal, BNP Paribas, Thales, PSA...

الموقع الإلكتروني: pitchy.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Pitchy. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Scribewave

Scribewave

scribewave.com

Air France

Air France

wwws.airfrance.fr

VEED

VEED

veed.io

HitPaw Online

HitPaw Online

online.hitpaw.com

Make Web Video

Make Web Video

makewebvideo.com

Rotor Videos

Rotor Videos

rotorvideos.com

france.tv

france.tv

france.tv

Wisecut

Wisecut

wisecut.video

Sumovideo

Sumovideo

sumo.app

Fliz

Fliz

fliz.ai

Taption

Taption

taption.com

Subscene

Subscene

subscene.com

المنتج

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.