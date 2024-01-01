بدائل - NewsWhip Spike
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (منمق كـ Feedly) هو تطبيق لتجميع الأخبار لمختلف متصفحات الويب والأجهزة المحمولة التي تعمل بنظامي iOS وAndroid. وهي متاحة أيضًا كخدمة مستندة إلى السحابة. يقوم بتجميع موجزات الأخبار من مجموعة متنوعة من المصادر عبر الإنترنت ليتمكن المستخدم من تخصيصها ومشاركتها مع الآخرين. تم إصدار Feedly لأول مر...
SEMrush
semrush.com
تقدم SEMrush حلولاً لتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) وPPC والمحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والأبحاث التنافسية. موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 6000000 مسوق حول العالم
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات معروفة للروابط الخلفية وتحليل تحسين محركات البحث. في الوقت الحالي، نتميز عن قطيع الخدمات المماثلة الأخرى بأكبر قاعدة من الروابط المباشرة والفهرس الضخم وأفضل سرعة لتحديثات الفهرس. نعمل باستمرار على تحسين جميع خوارزمياتنا لتزويد عملائنا بأحدث بيانات الروابط الخلفية و...
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch هي شركة استخبارات رقمية للمستهلك يقع مقرها الرئيسي في برايتون، إنجلترا. تبيع Brandwatch ستة منتجات مختلفة: Consumer Research، وAudiences، وVizia، وQriously، وReviews، وBuzzSumo. يعد Brandwatch Consumer Research "تطبيقًا ذاتي الخدمة" أو برنامجًا كخدمة، يعمل على أرشفة بيانات الوسائط الاجتما...
Awario
awario.com
ابدأ بمراقبة العلامة التجارية مجانًا! تتبع الإشارات على مصادر الويب، وقم بتحليل منافسيك، وراقب المؤثرين المتخصصين لديك، وابحث عن عملاء محتملين على الشبكات الاجتماعية!
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
يعتمد العملاء على منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بـ Dataminr للحصول على إشارات مبكرة للأحداث عالية التأثير والمخاطر الناشئة، للاستجابة بثقة وإدارة الأزمات بشكل أكثر فعالية
Brand24
brand24.com
تمنحك Brand24 إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى الإشارات المتعلقة بعلامتك التجارية عبر الويب.
Mention
mention.com
احصل على الأداة الشاملة التي تتيح لك الاستماع إلى جمهورك ونشر المشاركات المتميزة والرد على عملائك.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
خدمة مراقبة الوسائط الأفضل في فئتها للتلفزيون والراديو والأخبار والبودكاست ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقاعدة بيانات الاتصال بالوسائط الأكثر دقة في الصناعة.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
تعد شركة Agility PR Solutions (المعروفة سابقًا باسم MediaMiser) مزودًا لبرامج مراقبة وتحليل الوسائط والخدمات المهنية لمحترفي العلاقات العامة والتسويق. تستخدم Agility PR Solutions تكنولوجيا خاصة لرصد وتجميع وتحليل ومشاركة المحتوى من أكثر من 200000 مصدر عبر الوسائط الاجتماعية والتقليدية والرقمية لتقدي...
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
استخدم Muck Rack للعثور على الصحفيين، والضغط من أجل قصتك، ومراقبة الأخبار والإبلاغ عن تأثير العلاقات العامة الخاصة بك. يمكن للصحفيين بناء ملفاتهم وتسريع حياتهم المهنية.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
بيانات الويب دون تجريف الويب. يمكنك الاستعلام عن تريليون قطعة من المحتوى المتصل عبر الويب أو استخراجها عند الطلب باستخدام Diffbot.
SentiOne
sentione.com
اكتشف الاستماع عبر الإنترنت القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي ومستقبل أتمتة خدمة العملاء باستخدام روبوتات المحادثة وروبوتات الدردشة.
Contify
contify.com
Contify عبارة عن منصة للسوق والاستخبارات التنافسية تدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي لتتبع المعلومات حول المنافسين والعملاء وقطاعات الصناعة.
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
استخبارات السوق ومنصة البحث اكتشف الرؤى في ثوانٍ، وليس ساعات تحرك بسرعة السوق من خلال تتبع الشركات والموضوعات والصناعات بسهولة عبر عالم واسع من المحتوى - مفهرسة وقابلة للبحث وكل ذلك في مكان واحد.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
فهم كيفية تفاعل الجمهور مع أي موضوع. قم بتحليل وإعداد تقارير عن أكثر من 7 سنوات من بيانات المشاركة العامة عبر الويب ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
Factal
factal.com
Factal gives companies the facts they need in real time to protect people, avoid disruptions and drive automation when the unexpected happens. Factal combines lightning-fast discovery with trusted verification into a single platform, outpacing other breaking news sources. Experienced journalists use...
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
ما هو ويزيكي؟ Wizikey هو برنامج لمراقبة الوسائط والعلاقات العامة. فهو يساعد الشركات في مراقبة الوسائط عبر الوسائط المختلفة جنبًا إلى جنب مع الاتجاهات والرؤى حول الذكاء التنافسي وتوزيع البيانات الصحفية في جميع أنحاء العالم. كما أنه يساعد محترفي العلاقات العامة في العثور على المجموعة المناسبة من المرا...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip عبارة عن منصة علاقات عامة شاملة تساعد رواد الأعمال ومحترفي العلاقات العامة والمسوقين في البحث عن جهات الاتصال الإعلامية ذات الصلة (الصحفيين والمحررين والمدونين والمؤثرين وما إلى ذلك)، وإنشاء قوائم الوسائط، وإرسال عروض شخصية أو نشرات صحفية مجمعة، والمراقبة عبر الإنترنت و يذكر تويتر. 1) رسائل...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
تعمل Propel PRM على إعادة تصور الوسائط المكتسبة باستخدام تقنية إدارة العلاقات العامة الخاصة بها. تتيح منصة PRM لمحترفي التسويق والاتصالات اكتشاف الوسائط المناسبة لعرض قصصهم، وإدارة العلاقات والحملات الإعلامية، ومراقبة التغطية ومشاركة صوت علامتهم التجارية، وقياس تأثير الأعمال بسهولة من الجهود الإعلام...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
توفر Notified Event Cloud تقنية الأحداث الشاملة الأكثر شمولاً في العالم والخدمات ذات الصلة لدعم إنشاء الأحداث وإدارتها. قم بإدارة دورة الحياة الكاملة للأحداث الخاصة بك، بغض النظر عن الموقع أو التنسيق أو الحجم أو المدة - بدءًا من الجلسات الفردية وحتى التجارب المستمرة. يسمح Notified لمخططي الأحداث وال...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz عبارة عن منصة حائزة على جوائز لتحليلات الوسائط الاجتماعية والمشاركة، والتي يمكن نشرها بشكل فعال للاستماع والرد على المشاركات عبر الإنترنت التي أنشأتها العلامة التجارية وتقييم فعالية حملة تسويقية معينة. لا يساعد Locobuzz في "الاستماع" إلى وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي فحسب، بل يساعد أيضًا في "التف...
Isentia
isentia.com
يوفر حل الذكاء الإعلامي من Isentia خدمة شاملة لمراقبة الوسائط والتحليلات والرؤى عبر الإنترنت والتلفزيون والراديو ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والطباعة.
Veritone
veritone.com
تعمل Veritone Attribute على تحويل إسناد التسويق في البث الإعلامي، باستخدام تقنية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي توفر مقاييس أداء في الوقت الفعلي تقريبًا للإعلانات في جميع تنسيقات البث بما في ذلك المواقع المجدولة وغير المجدولة (القراءات المباشرة، والعروض الترويجية العضوية). تعمل Veritone Attribute على الاس...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
خدمة Sprinklr عبارة عن منصة سحابية موحدة لخدمة العملاء مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تتيح تجربة سلسة للعملاء والوكلاء عبر أكثر من 30 قناة رقمية واجتماعية وصوتية، وتوفر رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ وقابلة للتطوير في الوقت الفعلي - مما يلغي الحاجة إلى أي حل آخر. خدمة Sprinklr - - تمكن العملاء من التفاعل مع علامتك الت...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
اكتشف تأثير العلاقات العامة عبر الإنترنت! راقب ما يقال عن علامتك التجارية، وأنشئ قصتك، وحدد جمهورك وأشركه وقم بتحليل النتائج.