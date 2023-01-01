WebCatalog

Intuiface

Intuiface

WebCatalog ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: intuiface.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Intuiface على WebCatalog لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

The Audience Engagement Platform Intuiface is the market’s only no-code platform dedicated to the creation, deployment, and analysis of interactive digital experiences that connect people to place. Over 1,200 companies across 70+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices using interactive options such as touch, gestures, sensors, voice, computer vision, the Internet of Things, and much more. It is an ISO 27001 Certified platform that can be used by any industry – including retail, hospitality, real estate, tourism, education – and for any intent – from digital signs to self-service kiosks and assisted selling.

الموقع الإلكتروني: intuiface.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Intuiface. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Pickcel

Pickcel

pickcel.com

Inhubber

Inhubber

inhubber.com

HyHyve

HyHyve

hyhyve.com

Secureframe

Secureframe

secureframe.com

Canary

Canary

canary.is

Fuga Cloud

Fuga Cloud

fuga.cloud

Reprise

Reprise

reprise.com

Foyr Neo

Foyr Neo

foyr.com

Hyperproof

Hyperproof

hyperproof.app

CoachHub

CoachHub

coachhub.io

ANNKE

ANNKE

annke.com

Xtrades

Xtrades

xtrades.net

المنتج

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.