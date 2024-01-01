بدائل - Google Cloud Platform
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) هي شركة تابعة لشركة Amazon توفر منصات الحوسبة السحابية وواجهات برمجة التطبيقات عند الطلب للأفراد والشركات والحكومات، على أساس الدفع المحدود أولاً بأول. توفر خدمات الويب للحوسبة السحابية مجموعة متنوعة من البنية التحتية التقنية المجردة الأساسية وكتل وأدوات الحوسبة الموزعة. إح...
Claude
claude.ai
يعد Claude مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل التالي لمهامك، بغض النظر عن حجمها.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
توفر Alibaba Cloud مجموعة متكاملة من أدوات ومنتجات الحوسبة السحابية الموثوقة والآمنة، مما يساعدك على بناء البنية التحتية السحابية ومراكز البيانات في مناطق متعددة لتمكين أعمالك الصناعية العالمية. قم بتجربته مجانا.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
من خلال بضع عشرات من أمثلة الصور، يمكنك تدريب نموذج رؤية كمبيوتر متطور وعملي في أقل من 24 ساعة
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
مولد الحلم العميق. اكتشف ما يمكن أن تولده الشبكة العصبية التلافيفية من خلال المعالجة الزائدة للصورة وتحسين الميزات.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
ابحث عن أي شخص عبر الإنترنت باستخدام محرك البحث للتعرف على الوجوه FaceCheck.ID. ابحث عن الأشخاص حسب الصورة وتأكد من أنك تتحدث إلى الشخص الذي يزعمون أنه هو.
npm
npmjs.com
npm هو مدير الحزم للغة برمجة JavaScript التي تديرها شركة npm, Inc. npm هو مدير الحزم الافتراضي لبيئة تشغيل JavaScript Node.js. وهو يتألف من عميل سطر أوامر، يسمى أيضًا npm، وقاعدة بيانات عبر الإنترنت للحزم العامة والخاصة المدفوعة، تسمى سجل npm.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
أداة توضيحية بسيطة وسريعة لتوسيع نطاق مشاريع التعلم الآلي الخاصة بك.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
قوة الفيديو، أصبحت بسيطة بالنسبة لك وللفرق والمبدعين والمؤتمرات والدورات التسويقية. منصة فيديو الكل في واحد لمستقبل الويب.
V7
v7labs.com
البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
يمكنك إنشاء نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بك وضبطها وتكرارها وإدارتها بشكل أسرع باستخدام بيانات التدريب الأعلى جودة.
Syte
syte.ai
ينقطها. تسوقها. قم بتعزيز أداء التجارة الإلكترونية من خلال تجربة البحث المرئي التي تربط المتسوقين بالمنتجات التي يحبونها.
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai عبارة عن منصة على شبكة الإنترنت يمكن استخدامها لتصنيف الصور وتطوير تطبيقات التعرف على الصور القائمة على الذكاء الاصطناعي. له هدفان رئيسيان: الأول هو جعل مهمة التعليق التوضيحي للصورة مريحة وفعالة قدر الإمكان، حتى بالنسبة للمشروعات الكبيرة التي يعمل فيها العديد من الأشخاص على تصنيف الصور...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
منصة وضع العلامات متعددة المستشعرات للروبوتات والقيادة الذاتية. Segments.ai عبارة عن منصة سريعة ودقيقة لوضع العلامات على البيانات لشرح بيانات أجهزة الاستشعار المتعددة. يمكنك الحصول على تسميات التجزئة، وتسميات المتجهات، والمزيد عبر واجهات وضع العلامات البديهية للصور ومقاطع الفيديو والسحب النقطية ثلاث...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
تعمل Tune AI على تعزيز اعتماد GenAI في المؤسسات. نحن مدعومون من قبل Accel وFlipkart Ventures وTogether Fund وSpeciale Invest وTechstars وغيرهم من المستثمرين البارزين TuneChat: تطبيق الدردشة الخاص بنا مدعوم بنماذج مفتوحة المصدر TuneStudio: ملعبنا للمطورين لضبط ونشر LLMs ChainFury: محركنا الفوري مفت...
Encord
encord.com
جميع الأدوات التي تحتاجها لبناء نماذج أفضل وأسرع Encord هي منصة البيانات الرائدة لفرق الرؤية الحاسوبية المتقدمة: تبسيط عملية وضع العلامات وسير عمل RLHF، ومراقبة النماذج وتقييمها، وإدارة البيانات وتنظيمها للوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للإنتاج بشكل أسرع.
Chooch
chooch.ai
تساعد حلول رؤية الكمبيوتر من Chooch الشركات على أتمتة المراجعة المرئية لبيانات الفيديو والصور الخاصة بها لاكتشاف وفهم أهمية العناصر المرئية الأكثر دقة - كل ذلك في الوقت الفعلي لتقديم رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ لدفع قرارات العمل.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
وأخيرًا، حل مصمم للمؤسسات من خلال دليل العلامة التجارية الشامل الخاص بـ Mark AI وإمكانيات تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي، نقدم حلاً على مستوى المؤسسة يسمح لك بتشكيل هوية الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بك ورسائله لتلبية متطلبات عملك.