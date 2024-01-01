WebCatalog

بدائل - Fooji

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

تُعد مسابقات اليانصيب والمكافآت الخاصة بـ UpViral أسرع طريقة لتنمية أعمالك عبر الإنترنت. قم بتوليد حركة المرور وتنمية قائمتك وتحويل المشتركين إلى عملاء.

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

استخدم Heyo لإنشاء تطبيقات اليانصيب والمسابقات والحملات التي يتم نشرها على الهاتف المحمول وFacebook وفي أي مكان على الويب بسهولة.

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

يُسهل Wishpond على المسوقين إنشاء صفحات مقصودة ومسابقات وتتبع العملاء المحتملين وإرسال رسائل البريد الإلكتروني والمزيد.

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam هي عبارة عن منصة تسويقية للنمو. نحن نمكنك من تشغيل حملات رائعة تعمل على تنمية أعمالك.

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

قم بإجراء مسابقات وهدايا جذابة. قم بزيادة عدد متابعي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وزيادة عدد المشتركين في الرسائل الإخبارية، واجتذاب عملاء محتملين جدد، وإشراك جمهورك، وتعزيز حركة المرور على موقع الويب، وغير ذلك الكثير.

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman عبارة عن منصة SaaS لإنشاء الهدايا وإدارتها من خلال قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي المتعددة. إنه تطبيق متعدد المنصات يسمح للمستخدمين بنشر المحتوى على Facebook وTwitter وYouTube وInstagram وTikTok وPinterest وTelegram وReddit وSpotify وSteam وDiscord وTwitch. تتوفر ميزات إجراءات الإحالة والاختبار و...

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

انضم إلى الآلاف من العلامات التجارية ووكالات الإعلان والشركات الصغيرة المدرجة في قائمة Fortune 500 والتي تستخدم ShortStack لإنشاء حملات تسويقية تفاعلية مخصصة. قم بإنشاء مسابقات قابلة للتخصيص، ومسابقات يانصيب، واختبارات، وهدايا الهاشتاج، ومسابقات التعليق للدخول، والصفحات المقصودة، والنوافذ المنبثقة،...

AppSorteos

AppSorteos

app-sorteos.com

App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.

Sweeppea

Sweeppea

web.sweeppea.com

Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...

Strutta

Strutta

strutta.com

Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...

Launchpad6

Launchpad6

launchpad6.com

Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...

Fastory.io

Fastory.io

fastory.io

Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...

Contest Domination

Contest Domination

contestdomination.com

Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.

Rewards Fuel

Rewards Fuel

rewardsfuel.com

Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...

RandomPicker

RandomPicker

randompicker.com

RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.

Tellody

Tellody

tellody.com

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...

Giveaway.com

Giveaway.com

giveaway.com

Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...

Upland Second Street

Upland Second Street

lab.secondstreet.com

Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...

Zoniz

Zoniz

zoniz.com

Zoniz Proximity Platform هي أداة تسويقية مبتكرة تعمل على تبسيط طريقة تفاعل الشركات مع العملاء، بناءً على الموقع.

Socialshaker

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

تقدم Socialshaker للمسوقين مجموعة من 30 آلية لإقامة مسابقات وألعاب هدايا مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على فيسبوك أو الهاتف المحمول أو موقع الويب.

Cool Tabs

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

قم بقيادة حملاتك التسويقية على الشبكات الاجتماعية وعلى موقع الويب الخاص بك، مما يؤدي إلى جذب العملاء المحتملين. راقب شبكاتك الاجتماعية وقم بإجراء الاستماع الاجتماعي ومراقبة العلامة التجارية وتنظيم المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي. - قم بتنمية جمهورك الرقمي واحصل على عملاء محتملين مؤهلين من خلال محتوى تفاعلي ...

Qualifio

Qualifio

qualifio.com

يمكّن Qualifio العلامات التجارية الكبرى ووسائل الإعلام من إشراك الجماهير عبر القنوات الرقمية عبر أكثر من 50 تنسيقًا تفاعليًا (الاختبارات والمسابقات والاستطلاعات والاختبارات والألعاب المتحركة وما إلى ذلك). مع الالتزام الصارم باللائحة العامة لحماية البيانات، تسمح المنصة بجمع بيانات الطرف الأول الغنية ...

Referral Factory

Referral Factory

referral-factory.com

برنامج التوصيل والتشغيل لإنشاء وتتبع برنامج الإحالة الخاص بك أو البرنامج التابع. تم التصويت عليه رقم 1 من قبل المسوقين في جميع أنحاء العالم. برنامج الإحالة الوحيد المعتمد رسميًا من HubSpot. 👉 أنشئ برنامجك في أيام وليس أسابيع، باستخدام أداة إنشاء حملات السحب والإفلات الخاصة بنا. نحن نقدم تخصيصًا متق...

Woorise

Woorise

woorise.com

Woorise هي أسهل طريقة لإنشاء هدايا ومسابقات واسعة الانتشار وصفحات مقصودة ونماذج جذابة مثل الاستطلاعات والاختبارات. تساعد Woorise الشركات الصغيرة على التواصل مع الجمهور وجمع العملاء المحتملين وإغلاق المبيعات.

Woobox

Woobox

woobox.com

التجارب التي تعزز المشاركة قم بإنشاء وتشغيل المسابقات الناجحة والهدايا واستطلاعات الرأي والكوبونات والنماذج والمزيد.

ViralKit

ViralKit

viralkit.io

عزز تأثيرك الاجتماعي من خلال أداة المسابقات والهدايا المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي. اكسر حدود المسابقات التقليدية والهدايا واليانصيب! استفد من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي لزيادة عدد المتابعين والإعجابات والعملاء والمشاركة.

ViralSweep

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep عبارة عن منصة للتسويق الفيروسي تحتوي على أدوات لإنشاء مسابقات يانصيب ومسابقات وهدايا.

