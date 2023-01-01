SnapLogic is a commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tools for connecting Cloud data sources, SaaS applications and on-premises business software applications. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, SnapLogic was founded in 2006. SnapLogic is headed by Ex-CEO and Co-Founder of Informatica Gaurav Dhillon, and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Floodgate Fund, Brian McClendon, and Naval Ravikant. As of 2017, the company has raised $136.3 million.On December 10, 2015, SnapLogic announced a $37.5 million funding round led by Microsoft and Silver Lake Waterman along with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, and Triangle Peak Partners. This made the total investment raised at $96.3 million for SnapLogic at the time of this announcement.In 2019, SnapLogic had raised a total of $208.3M.

Website: elastic.snaplogic.com

