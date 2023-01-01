WebCatalogWebCatalog
SnapLogic

SnapLogic

elastic.snaplogic.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.

Enhance your experience with the SnapLogic app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SnapLogic is a commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tools for connecting Cloud data sources, SaaS applications and on-premises business software applications. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, SnapLogic was founded in 2006. SnapLogic is headed by Ex-CEO and Co-Founder of Informatica Gaurav Dhillon, and is venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, Floodgate Fund, Brian McClendon, and Naval Ravikant. As of 2017, the company has raised $136.3 million.On December 10, 2015, SnapLogic announced a $37.5 million funding round led by Microsoft and Silver Lake Waterman along with existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Ignition Partners, and Triangle Peak Partners. This made the total investment raised at $96.3 million for SnapLogic at the time of this announcement.In 2019, SnapLogic had raised a total of $208.3M.

Website: elastic.snaplogic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SnapLogic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

BetterCloud

BetterCloud

app.bettercloud.com

Lever

Lever

hire.lever.co

Squarespace

Squarespace

squarespace.com

TuneIn

TuneIn

tunein.com

Splice

Splice

splice.com

Lucidchart

Lucidchart

lucidchart.com

Greenhouse

Greenhouse

app.greenhouse.io

PlanGrid

PlanGrid

app.plangrid.com

Asana

Asana

app.asana.com

Expensify

Expensify

expensify.com

Apptio

Apptio

frontdoor.apptio.com

Dataiku

Dataiku

profile.dataiku.com