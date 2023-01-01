Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM). The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company helps large companies gain visibility into, and control over, the money and resources spent within their organizations. Responsible for pioneering the Business Spend Management category, their main competitors in this arena include Tradeshift, Ariba, Tipalti and Ivalua, Inc. The company was founded in 2006 by Dave Stephens and Noah Eisner. Stephens and Eisner previously worked at Oracle (enterprise procurement applications). Rob Bernshteyn joined Coupa as CEO in February 2009 after serving as Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Management at SuccessFactors, Inc. Former Yahoo CEO and PayPal president Scott Thompson joined the company's board of directors in April 2013.

Website: coupa.com

