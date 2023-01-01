Mixcloud is a British online music streaming service that allows for the listening and distribution of radio shows, DJ mixes and podcasts, which are crowdsourced by its registered users.Its notable users include Wired, Harvard Business School, TED Talks, and Barack Obama.In April 2018, Mixcloud announced that it closed $11.5 million from WndrCo LLC, a holding company based in Los Angeles and San Francisco that invests in media and technology businesses for the long term. The financing will fund Mixcloud's expansion globally. Jeffrey Katzenberg, former CEO of DreamWorks Animation, is a founding partner at WndrCo.

Website: mixcloud.com

