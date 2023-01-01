Postmates
Postmates is an American company that offers local delivery of restaurant-prepared meals and other goods. As of February 2019, Postmates operates in 2,940 U.S. cities.The service relies on mobile phone applications and their Global Positioning System capabilities to match inventories and consumer demand.Launched in 2011, Postmates is one of many on-demand delivery companies in the United States providing delivery from restaurants and stores that previously did not offer goods delivery. Postmates is an example of an on-demand company. Postmates co-founder Bastian Lehmann calls the company "anti-Amazon".On July 6, 2020, Uber announced it would acquire Postmates for $2.65 billion. On December 1, 2020, Uber announced completion of the deal.
