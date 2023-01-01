Greenhouse
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its Series A round in 2014, $13.6 million in its Series B round in 2015, $35 million in its Series C round in 2015, and $50 million in its Series D round in 2018. Research firm CB Insights, in a study commissioned by The New York Times, listed Greenhouse among fifty startups predicted to become unicorns, companies with at least a $1 billion valuation.
