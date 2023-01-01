Splice is a cloud-based music creation and collaboration platform which integrates with key digital audio workstations (DAWs) to offer automated online backup with version control, online and offline collaboration as well as visualization of the creation process. Splice raised $35 million in a Series B round of funding led by Draper Fisher Jurvetson in 2017.

Website: splice.com

