SciRate
scirate.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the SciRate app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
SciRate is an open source rating and commenting system for arXiv preprints. Papers are upvoted and discussed by the community, and we sometimes play host to more in depth peer review.
Website: scirate.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SciRate. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.