PagerDuty is an American cloud computing company specializing in a SaaS incident response platform for IT departments. As of 2018, the company has raised over $170 million in venture funding. It has been recognized by Forbes on its "Cloud 100" as well as the USA Today list for the top small and mid-sized companies for diversity in 2018.PagerDuty is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Toronto, Atlanta, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its platform is designed to alert clients to disruptions and outages through machine learning and automation. The software operates as a standalone service or can be integrated into existing IT systems. Notable customers include GE, Vodafone, Box.com, Clover Network, and American Eagle Outfitters.

Website: pagerduty.com

