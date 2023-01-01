Microsoft Dynamics Lifecycle Services (LCS) helps improve the predictability and quality of implementations by simplifying and standardizing the implementation process. LCS is a Microsoft Azure-based collaboration portal that provides a unifying, collaborative environment along with a set of regularly updated services that help you manage the application lifecycle of your implementations. The goal of LCS is to deliver the right information, at the right time, to the right people and to help ensure repeatable, predictable success with each roll out of an implementation, update or upgrade. By providing a collaborative workspace that can be used by both customers and partners, separately and together, LCS enables closer collaboration, helps speed implementations and reduces time to value.

Website: lcs.dynamics.com

