Stick Fortress is a tower defense game that pits you against relentless waves of enemies determined to breach your base! Strategically assign different soldiers to different positions within your fortress. Your valiant army will attack the enemies automatically, but it is up to you to ensure they are equipped to fight. With each victory, you'll earn coins that can be used to upgrade both your soldiers and your wall. It is time to defend your fortress!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Stick Fortress 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。