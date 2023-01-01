Pick your favorite robot, take a deep breath and prepare to jump into the abyss in Scrap Divers! In this arcade action game, you have to manoeuvre your robot around as they fall further and further through different areas. Each area has a bunch of scrap scattered throughout. With this, you can buy upgrades, new robots and checkpoints along the map. Gather as much of it as you can! There are over 15 different Divers to choose from, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. Some will fall really fast, but are very fragile. Others will be sturdy, but slower to move. Collect them all to see which one fits your playstyle best! How far can you make it?

網站： poki.com

